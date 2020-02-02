Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
William Mielke Obituary
MIELKE, William "Bill" Bill went to be with the Lord Jan. 24, 2020. He was born in Oak Park, IL Jan. 14, 1929. Bill was fun-loving and known for his quick wit, jokes, and funny stories. He touched many lives and will be missed by his family and friends. Celebration of life will March 7 at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, visitation at 10 am and service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or Suncoast Hospice. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
