In Loving Memory of William Millen 90, of Waynesville, NC formerly of Land O' Lakes, FL went to be with the Lord November 20, 2018. He retired from Anheuser Busch of Tampa and also worked for the Great Northern Railroad Co. in Montana. He was a WWII Air Force Veteran and also a tap dancer. In his younger days he loved to fish, gator hunt, and loved to talk with anyone. He never met a stranger. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his loving children, Terry Lee Millen, Deborah Wisler and spouse Gary; also his sister, Shirley Blankenship; four grandchildren; seven great-grand-children; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving nieces and nephews. He is truly loved and missed by all.



