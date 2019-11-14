MILLER, William "Bill" age 91, passed away on November 11, 2019. He was born in Tampa, FL and retired to Chattanooga, TN. He was retired U.S. Army. Bill was a manager for the U.S. postal service and member of Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Fanny Miller; seven siblings; daughter, Nancy Rueff, son, Thomas Miller; and stepson, Frank Nichols Jr. Survivors include his wife, Jenny Miller; daughter, Frances (Tom) Fryer; stepson, Richard Nichols; his sisters-in-law, Jane Miller and Jane (Gene) Struve; his twelve grandchildren; extra- special ones, Adriel, Matthew, and Christopher; ten great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. At his request there will be no services. The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Red Bank for their wonderful Care. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Funeral Home 601 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.lanefh.com (423) 877-3524
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019