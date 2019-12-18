|
MONTANO, William M. "Bing" 71, of Spring Hill, died Dec. 15, 2019. William is survived by a sister, Judith Bowes, of Port Richey; a brother, Philip Montano (Sharon) of Spring Hill; a niece, Pammela A. Savage of N.J.; and three nephews, Michael Montano, of New Port Richey, Michael Hamilton, of Brooksville, and Brian Hamilton, of St. Petersburg. A visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 am at the Dobies FH Congress St. Chapel 6616 Congress St., New Port Richey. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations to A.R.C. of Nature Coast. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 18, 2019