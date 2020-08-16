1/1
William Monts De OCA
Monts De OCA, William 91, of Rossville, went home to be with the Lord Thursday August 13, 2020. William attended East Sligh Ave Baptist Church in Tampa, FL where he served as a deacon, and was a current member of Parkway Baptist in Fort Oglethorpe. He was an Army Veteran, and retired fireman for the city of Tampa. William was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn; son, Montie; two brothers, and four sisters. Survivors include his loving wife of 21 years, Betty Monts De Oca; daughter, Peggy (Bill) Howard; step-son, Greg Taylor of Rossville; step-daughter, Kandi Burgess of Lenoir, NC; grandson, Montie Monts De Oca Jr.; adopted grandson, Robert Monts De Oca of England; granddaughters, Kelly (Charlie) Adams, Keri (Mike) Bevacqua, Monika Monts De Oca; brother, Freddie Monts De Oca of Texas; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 2 pm, Tuesday at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to view the memorial tribute and share words of comfort with the family. The family will receive friends 3-6 pm, Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home, Battlefield Parkway.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
