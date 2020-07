MORGAN, William R. "Rick" 60, of Woodbridge, VA passed away June 27, 2020 in Seminole, FL. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Mary McKiernan; his father, Frank Morgan; his nephew, Christopher Ryan Burke; and his great-nephew and niece, Avery James and Kaylee Alyssa. A celebration of life honoring Rick is being delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. An announcement will be posted on Facebook when we're able to safely schedule it.



