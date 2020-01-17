MUENCH, William "Bill" 86, of Plant City, FL passed away on January 15, 2020. He was the son of the late William and Ruthe Conrady Muench. Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Muench and Ruthann Muench. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Muench; son, William David Muench; and sister, Jeanne Muench Beuer. Bill was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He retired from TECO as a supervisor after a long career in which he started out as a lineman. Bill was the Pastoral Care Coordinator with St. Clement Catholic Church, and he spent many hours visiting the homebound and sick, providing them with ministry and communion. He was also active in many other aspects of the church. The family will receive friends Monday, January 20, from 6-8 pm, at St. Clement Catholic Church, 1104 N. Alexander St., Plant City, FL 33563. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 am, at St. Clement Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made to a . Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.haught.care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020