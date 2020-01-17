William MUENCH

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - David and Wolf Staff of Haught Funeral Home
  • "Bill I will miss you. Love you my friend. May you Rest In..."
    - Judy Smith
Service Information
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL
33566
(813)-717-9300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Clement Catholic Church
1104 N. Alexander St
Plant City, FL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
1104 N. Alexander St
Plant City, FL
Obituary
Send Flowers

MUENCH, William "Bill" 86, of Plant City, FL passed away on January 15, 2020. He was the son of the late William and Ruthe Conrady Muench. Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Muench and Ruthann Muench. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Muench; son, William David Muench; and sister, Jeanne Muench Beuer. Bill was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He retired from TECO as a supervisor after a long career in which he started out as a lineman. Bill was the Pastoral Care Coordinator with St. Clement Catholic Church, and he spent many hours visiting the homebound and sick, providing them with ministry and communion. He was also active in many other aspects of the church. The family will receive friends Monday, January 20, from 6-8 pm, at St. Clement Catholic Church, 1104 N. Alexander St., Plant City, FL 33563. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 am, at St. Clement Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made to a . Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.haught.care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations