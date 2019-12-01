NEALAND, William John "Bill" 71, of Plant City, Florida and Mio, MI, died suddenly Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home in Plant City. Born January 1, 1948 in Lasalle, IL, to William Henry and Elsie (Quesse) Nealand, he is survived by his beloved companion of the past eight years, Kathy Coats; his daughter, Heidi (Mike) Johns of Beloit, Wisconsin; two sons, Mark (Angela) Nealand of Plainfield, Illinois, Matt (Laura) Nealand of Austin, Texas; and grandchildren, Jordan Crawford, Casey Hallett, Megan Johns, Alexandra Nealand, Emily Nealand, and Zachary Nealand. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (Eleanor) Nealand of Kennesaw, Georgia and sister, Ruth Ann (Dave) Giffin of Sparland, Illinois. He is predeceased by his parents and grandson, Caspian Crawford. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam war as an electronics technician, serving one year in Korea. Later, Bill worked in the private sector as a materials handling consultant for various companies including the U.S. Postal Service, Caterpillar, Sunstrand, and Boeing corporation. He enjoyed kayaking, Euchre, woodworking, flying kites and model planes, and spending time with friends and family. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, FL 33563 at 11 am, with a visitation one hour prior.

