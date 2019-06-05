McDUFFEE, William Neil
"Bill" 69, of Tampa entered into rest June 1, 2019. I wish to express my immense gratitude to the loving care provided to Bill by Erika's House ALF over the years and, in his final days, LifePath Hospice Teal team. We were all truly blessed to have you in our lives. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice, North Hillsborough, Teal Team. Please sign Bill's online guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 5, 2019