NILES, William S. 86, of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born in Wood-Ridge, NJ in 1932. He served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his three sons, John Niles (Jane), Frank Niles (Ann) of St. Petersburg and Billy Niles (Beth) of Saint Mary's, GA; his two daughters, Linda Walker of Largo and Carol Workley (Dean) of Pinellas Park; his nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his name are appreciated to Suncoast Hospice/ Empath Health. Memorial Park F.H. (727) 527-1196
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2019