DOUGHERTY, William O



"Willie" son of the late Daniel Sr. and Elizabeth, passed away February 27, 2019. He was 54. He is survived by his wife, Melanie; his son, Ryan (Joanna); stepson, Nicolas (Gabbie); brothers, Daniel Jr. (Teresa) and Robert; sisters, Mary Kelly McMahon (Robert), Erin Marie Salmi (Robert), Kerry Ann Cordivari (Mark), Sue Stallings; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by brothers, Patrick and Michael and sister-in-law, Kim (Robert). Willie leaves a large family, an even larger group of friends, and a grandson on the way. He was a fun loving guy who lived life to the fullest. The life of the party, his heart was always in the right place, always available to listen or help. May he rest in peace. An old Irish Blessing, "Those we love Don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still missed and very dear."

