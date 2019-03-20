Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Olick THOMAS. View Sign

THOMAS, William Olick Jr.



65, of Plant City, FL, unexpectedly passed away on March 12, 2019. He was born in Tampa, FL, to the late William Olick Sr. and Betty Sue Thomas. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. William Jr. was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Stacy Thomas of Palmetto, FL, Crystal King of Riverview, FL; and his son, Daniel Thomas of Riverview, FL; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private ash scattering ceremony will be held by his immediate family to honor his memory.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019

