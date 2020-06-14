William OPALKA

OPALKA, William H. "Bill" 94, passed away on May 2, 2020. Bill was born in Chicago to William (Teresa) Opalka on May 28, 1925. He was married for 64 years to "His ever loving Babe" Lotte S. (nee Steegmueller) who passed away in 2009. He was the proud father to Linda Opalka, Nancy (John - his favorite son in law) Allen and the late Bill Opalka. Bill was a Lane Tech high school graduate and he served in the Merchant Marines during WWII as a radio operator, serving in South America and the Pacific. He had many interesting stories about those times. Most of his work life was at Spra Con/Sheet Metal Shop retiring as shop foreman. He was a proud Master Mason belonging to Lodges in Chicago, Florida and Des Plaines. Bill and Lotte retired to New Port Richey, Florida where they lived for 28 years enjoying the sun and daily rounds of golf with his golf buddies. They moved back to Des Plaines in 2008 to again be close to family. He would later enjoy time together with his "sweetie pie" Barbara who is the younger sister of Frank, his best friend in both grade and high school. Bill was a sweet and loving man and will be missed by many who knew him. This quote describes him best "when through one man a little more love and goodness, a little more light and truth come into the world, that man's life has meaning." Memorials in his name may be made to First Congregational Church, 766 W. Graceland, Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016, Self Help Pantry, 600 Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016 or Project Liberty Ship, P.O. Box 25846, Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 212224. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.