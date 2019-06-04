APGAR, William Oscar "Bill"
83, of Dover, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Bill was the son of Canadian parents, George Marshall Apgar Sr. and Edith Mae (Payne) Apgar. George Sr. died in the line of duty which left Edith with three boys to care for. They immigrated to the United States and resided in High Bridge, NJ. His brothers were Edward Apgar and George Apgar. Bill served in Korea after high school. He met Maggie at the dance hall, and married Margaret Catherine (Grusetskie). Maggie passed away on January 4, 2019. His quick wit and charms will be dearly missed. Survivors include three children, William (Billy) Apgar, Dennis Apgar, and Sharon Marie (Apgar) Rentz; grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, and Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Jakob and Dezrae. Visitation and brunch with family and friends will be held from 10-11 am, on Friday, June 7, with a funeral service at 11 am, at Wells Memorial Funeral Home in Plant City. Burial with honors will take place at 1:30 pm at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Online condo- lences may be offered at:
www.wellsmemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 4 to June 5, 2019