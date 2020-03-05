OWENS, William E. USN passed away on February 27, 2020 at his home in Largo, FL at the age of 95. Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. Prior to moving to Florida, he was a longtime resident of both Greenfield and Indianapolis, IN. Bill served in the U.S. Navy and the Naval Reserves, and retired from Detroit Diesel Allison after 39 years. He was a lifetime member of the UAW, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the American Legion, and the VFW. Bill is survived by his daughter, Judy (Bill) Eckerle of Seminole, FL; granddaughters, Lisa (Chuck) Cox and Laurie (Brian) Coubal of Largo; grandson, George (Marcella) Eckerle of St. Petersburg, FL; his nine great-grandchildren, Brittany (Jeff) Narleski of Largo, Kristin Kelshaw of Clearwater, FL, Lio and Luca Eckerle of St. Petersburg, Courtney (Zach) Nickoles of Hobart, IN, Alex (Halie) Metz of Hobart, Brandon Coubal of Largo, Haliey Coubal of Bloomington, IN, and Brock Coubal of Hobart; and five great-great-grandchildren, with another on the way. Private services are being held. Bill will be interred next to his wife, Betty, who passed in 2010, at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis. To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com. Flanner Buchanan Cremation & Burial https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/william-e-owens/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020