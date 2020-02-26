PATTERSON, William Henry 89, of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of East Rockaway, NY and Onancock, VA passed away peacefully February 22, 2020 at home. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Hamilton B. and Mary "Mae" V. Patterson. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Joan (nee Crozier); he was the loving father of Richard (Kathleen), Barbara Wegner (Gregory), Nancy Belluche (Robert), and Kathryn Warren (William); cherished grandfather of Cassandra, Nicole (Jacob), Crystal (Shawn), Megan, Elizabeth, Kevin, Caroline, Danielle, Dominick; and five great grandchildren.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2020