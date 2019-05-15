GREGORY, William Preston
72, passed away on May 10, 2019 in Tampa. Bill was born in St. Johns, Newfoundland to Florence and Willie Gregory on Feb. 20, 1947. He graduated from Jesuit High School, Tampa, in 1965. He married Michele Anderson on June 28, 1975 in Houston, TX. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1971 with a degree in Business Administration and from the University of Houston in 1974, Magna cum Laude, with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. Bill was in private law practice, William P. Gregory, Attorney at Law, for 44 years. At The University of Houston he was a member of the Houston Law Review and achieved membership in The Order of the Barrons, the highest honorary legal scholastic society of the University of Houston, Bates College of Law. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Florence Collins Gregory and Willie P. Gregory. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Michele Anderson Gregory; sisters, Corinne Arnold (Paul), Mary Kvinta (Chuck), and Margaret Brodeur; and sisters-in-law, Lynn Lewis, Joan Ashford, and Gwenne Buck. He is also survived by his nieces, Sarah Arnold and Joan Perucci (Anthony) and nephew, Peter Arnold (Beth) and their children, Harper and Emma. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 17 at 10 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 12708 N Dale Mabry Highway. Because of Bill's love for animals, in lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a memorial donation be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 15 to May 16, 2019