PURSEHOUSE, William David "Dave" 64, of San Antonio, FL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL. Dave was born August 8, 1955, in New Albany, IN, to the late Horace T. Pursehouse and Catherine (Katie) Messmer Purse-house. Dave was retired, having been employed as an irrigation specialist. He had a passion for gardening and a deep appreciation of nature, perhaps fueled by his time spent as an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed attending high school basketball games and was particularly fond of the Lanesville Eagles and New Albany Bulldogs. Dave was well-traveled, having journeyed across the country, and enjoyed visiting family and friends in various states. His love of family was surpassed only by his love for our Lord. Dave is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert L. Pursehouse; uncles, John, Gerald, Irvin and Roger Messmer; as well as an aunt, Helen Gerdon of Corydon, IN. Survivors include one brother, Thomas Pursehouse of Peoria, AZ; one uncle, Curtis Messmer (Gloria) of Lanesville, IN; one aunt, Phyllis Buttram (George) of Valrico, FL; and various cousins, nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen per Dave's request. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon, IN. Pastor Edith Bleecker of Lanesville United Methodist Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 12-3 pm, at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store