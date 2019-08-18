William PURVIS

PURVIS, William Lee 79, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on July 27, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 am. Services will take place at the Heritage United Methodist Church at 2680 Landmark Dr, Clearwater, FL 33761. William is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Purvis; his two children, Steven Purvis and Carol Davis; and his six grandchildren, Heather Logan, William Purvis, Austin Davis, Nicholas Purvis, Grace Davis, and Andrew Purvis. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Gladys and Charley Purvis. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to SunCoast Hospice. Please visit SucoastHospice.org. Online obituary: MemoryOfBill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019
