RAST, William Jeremiah 84, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Tampa, FL, with his daughter and friends nearby. William (Bill) was born in Greenville, SC on May 31, 1935 to John Luther Rast and Mary Malone Rast (formerly Moran). He graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Civil engineering in 1957 and was active in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a loving husband to his wife, Annette Mary Rast. Throughout his life he helped to build Tampa and wider areas of Florida as a civil engineer and was active in his community in charitable organizations. He loved hiking in the Appalachian Mountains of his childhood, skiing with friends, diving in the Florida Keys, tinkering with automobiles and electronics, listening to classical music, and caring for dogs. He moved to Vilano Beach, FL with Annette in 2000 and returned to the Tampa area in 2017. William is survived by his daughter, Karen E. Morris of Tampa; son, Jonathan P. Rast of Decatur, GA; two grandsons, Benjamin and Samuel Rast; and two granddaughters, Grace and Elizabeth Morris. He is predeceased by his wife, Annette Mary Rast; son, Jeffery William Rast; and his brother, John Michael Luther Rast. William's family will receive family and friends from 10-11 am, on Saturday, with a memorial service beginning at 11 am, at the Blount and Curry Funeral Home, Oldsmar, West Hillsborough Chapel.

