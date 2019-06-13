William Rees Barkalow (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
BARKALOW, William Rees

US Army, 87, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away June 6, 2019. He is survived by loving wife, Janet; daughter, Julie (Peter) Hughes; sons, Alex Barkalow, Dr. Martin (Lani) Yungmann, Mike (Latrelle) Yungmann, Jeff Yungmann and Jason (Tanya) Yungmann; fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Bill Barkalow to Juvenile Myositis Foundation; www.curejm.org, Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch, St. Jude or K9's for warriors.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
