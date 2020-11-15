1/1
William RICCI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICCI, William "Billy" passed on November 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was at home with his wife, Laura. Bill was born at home in Cologne, NJ to Nicholas Peter and K. Leone Ricci nee Seymour, both of whom predeceased him. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1967. He joined the 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment. He served with the Iron Rakkasans in Viet Nam to include the Battle of Hamburger Hill. He lived in Bennington, VT where he met Laura Stirling Lassor and they were married in Hoosick Falls, NY on November 24, 1984. Bill and Laura lived in upstate New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and retired to Florida. Bill worked in the food consulting industry and co-owned and operated Sanitations Solutions Plus. He loved golfing and bowling with the Highland Lakes Bowling League. Bill is survived by his wife, Laura; siblings, Betty Ann Laino (Kenneth), Nicholas Peter Ricci, Jr. (Virginia), Lana Mary Virgilio (Ronald, deceased), Ronald John Ricci (Vivian, deceased); and many friends and relatives who will surely miss him. A gathering to celebrate his life will be arranged for a future date. For those who wish to offer a donation in his name, Bill was a strong supporter of the St. Jude's Children Hospital. Curlew Hills F.H.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 14, 2020
Sad that some family was forgotten about. All though he had a DAUGHTER and grand daughter Victoria and grandson Vann and a great grandson Four. We were apart of his life. He will be sadly missed and forever thankful of his advice and dry humour.
Misti
Daughter
November 14, 2020
Laura, sending my deepest sympathy to you. Bill was a kind gentle soul & I know your loss is immeasurable. You are in my thoughts & prayers. Sending much love, Teresa
Teresa Lassor
November 14, 2020
The world just lost some laughter when it’s as needed as ever.
Ron
Family
November 14, 2020
We enjoyed hanging out with Bill and Laura years ago in Hoosick Falls. The Godfather was our go to movie. Bill had a great laugh, and we are grateful for those fun times. Deepest sympathy to Laura
Jeannie Mook
Friend
November 14, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of Billy's passing. May he rest in peace.
Tom and Cheryl Stark
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved