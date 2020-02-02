Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William ROBINSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBINSON, William Stephen "Bill" 80, a resident of Valrico, FL died Jan. 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, MaryEllen; stepsons, Eric (Amanda) and Jeff (Danielle); he was a loving grandfather to Graham, Ellen, Abby, Milo, and Evelyn. A Florida native, Bill graduated from Pensacola High School and attended Florida State University where he pledged Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After serving in the USAF, he completed a history degree at Florida Atlantic. In 1975, Bill opened Fat Willie's Fish Camp which still operates today as Willie's the Place for Seafood, owned and operated by his stepson, Jeff, and wife, Danielle. He was very active in the Florida Restaurant Association serving as president of the Hillsborough Chapter, then as president for the state organization in 1994. Bill also spent several years serving on the Governor's Workers' Compensation Reform Advisory Group. Throughout his career, he contributed to his local community by sponsoring numerous youth organizations and supporting local law enforcement. Bill forged his life with great courage and determination by embracing every opportunity America offered; he lived the American dream. In lieu of his planned 80th birthday celebration, the family held a celebration of life at Willie's the Place for Seafood. In remembrance of Bill, donations may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society or .

ROBINSON, William Stephen "Bill" 80, a resident of Valrico, FL died Jan. 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, MaryEllen; stepsons, Eric (Amanda) and Jeff (Danielle); he was a loving grandfather to Graham, Ellen, Abby, Milo, and Evelyn. A Florida native, Bill graduated from Pensacola High School and attended Florida State University where he pledged Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After serving in the USAF, he completed a history degree at Florida Atlantic. In 1975, Bill opened Fat Willie's Fish Camp which still operates today as Willie's the Place for Seafood, owned and operated by his stepson, Jeff, and wife, Danielle. He was very active in the Florida Restaurant Association serving as president of the Hillsborough Chapter, then as president for the state organization in 1994. Bill also spent several years serving on the Governor's Workers' Compensation Reform Advisory Group. Throughout his career, he contributed to his local community by sponsoring numerous youth organizations and supporting local law enforcement. Bill forged his life with great courage and determination by embracing every opportunity America offered; he lived the American dream. In lieu of his planned 80th birthday celebration, the family held a celebration of life at Willie's the Place for Seafood. In remembrance of Bill, donations may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society or . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.