ROBINSON, William Stephen "Bill" 80, a resident of Valrico, FL died Jan. 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, MaryEllen; stepsons, Eric (Amanda) and Jeff (Danielle); he was a loving grandfather to Graham, Ellen, Abby, Milo, and Evelyn. A Florida native, Bill graduated from Pensacola High School and attended Florida State University where he pledged Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After serving in the USAF, he completed a history degree at Florida Atlantic. In 1975, Bill opened Fat Willie's Fish Camp which still operates today as Willie's the Place for Seafood, owned and operated by his stepson, Jeff, and wife, Danielle. He was very active in the Florida Restaurant Association serving as president of the Hillsborough Chapter, then as president for the state organization in 1994. Bill also spent several years serving on the Governor's Workers' Compensation Reform Advisory Group. Throughout his career, he contributed to his local community by sponsoring numerous youth organizations and supporting local law enforcement. Bill forged his life with great courage and determination by embracing every opportunity America offered; he lived the American dream. In lieu of his planned 80th birthday celebration, the family held a celebration of life at Willie's the Place for Seafood. In remembrance of Bill, donations may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society or .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020