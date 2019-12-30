ROGERS, William C. "Bill" 93, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully December 17, 2019. Bill was born in Cincinnati, OH June 14,1926 and grew up in Louisville, KY. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked in New York City, Louisville, San Francisco, Riverside, Houston, and Tampa, where he moved in 1979. He is survived by his sons, Stephen and Matthew Rogers and brother, Milton Rogers. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Campbell-Rogers. He was blessed with a loving family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 30, 2019