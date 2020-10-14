1/
William RUB
RUB, William T. of Spring Hill, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio and a WWII veteran passed away at age 98 at home on October 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce M. Rub (nee Cummings). Devoted father of Sharon Rub and Kathleen Rub and the late Bill Rub; dear father-in-law of Linda Rub; loving grandfather of Eric (Christina), Christy (Scott) Kroner and Jennifer (Andy) Gabicki; loving great-grandfather to Lori, Mason, Chloe, Nathan, Chase and Alex. Dear brother of George Rub and Michele Hughes and the late Blanche Day, Virginia Louis, Janice Olden and Georgeanne Clauder. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. "See you later alligator". Pinecrest

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
