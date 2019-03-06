DREYER, William Rudolph "Bud"



92, passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1926 in Englewood, New Jersey to Herman W. Dreyer and Stella Doss Dreyer. The family moved to St. Petersburg in 1931. Bud lived in the Tampa Bay area most of the rest of his life, with time away only for military service and college.



Bud graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Navy shortly thereafter. He served as a Naval Aviation cadet until the end of the WW II. He then attended the University of Florida, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Building Construction. He enjoyed a long and successful career in construction, working primarily for Florida Power Corporation.



Bud had numerous outside interests. He continued flying after the war and enjoyed many years in the air and at the airport with his friends. He also loved to fish. He enjoyed many adventures with friends and family across Florida and in the Everglades, as well as North Carolina and Texas. He enjoyed supporting his family, and especially enjoyed supporting his wife and daughter's love of horses.



Bud is survived by his wife of 66 years, Connie; two children, Jeff (Zoann), of Houston, TX and Linda (Larry) of Myakka City. He has one grandson, Taylor; and one great-granddaughter, Sabre, also of Houston. He is also survived by his sister, Norma Gauding (Skip) of Tallahassee. He is predeceased by his brother, Richard and his sister, Gloria.



Services will be held at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 am followed by a reception. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019