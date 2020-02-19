RULIFSON, William Howard "Bill" 88, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 17, 2020. Born in Rochester, NY he was a graduate of St. Petersburg High, class of 1950 and after 34 years of service Bill retired from GTE. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine, of 67 years of marriage; daughter, Linda Means (Bob), sons, Alan (Anna) and Steven (Susan); grandchildren, Chris Webb (Lynn), Cass Friedman (Mike), Vanessa and Julie; great-grandchildren, Ethan Horne (Kat Tackett), Damijan Horne, Melia and Makena Webb, Alana and Layla Friedman; and great- great-grandchild, Zelda Horne. There will be a memorial service at the Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1st Street N.E., St. Petersburg on Friday, February 21 at 10 am. The family requests no flowers be sent and donations made in Bill's name to Northside Lodge, 3325 1st St. NE., St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Visit Bill's online guestbook at: AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020