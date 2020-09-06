William RUSSELL

RUSSELL, William Harley beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather departed this world on August 30, 2020. Born in Fair Valley, OK, Bill grew up as one of 10 children in a very meager homestead farm. He survived the Great Depression and served his country in the South Pacific during World War II. During the war, he met and married the love of his life, Alice, who predeceased him in 2015. He moved to Ruskin in 1969 and worked as a real estate broker and land developer. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Dean Glasgow; daughter, Mary Jane (Tom) Dobson; son, Bill (Connie) Russell, Jr.; two grandsons, Chris (Jill) Dobson and Russell (Kelly) Dobson; granddaughter, Christina Russell; and his great-grandchildren, William Dobson and Robert Dobson. Bill had a zest for education, was an avid Rays baseball fan, throwing out the first pitch on his 99th birthday, and enjoyed golf. He loved his family more than life itself. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. The family would like to thank his loyal and caring caretaker, Marva Warren as well as LifePath Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. For service information, go to SouthernFuneralCare.com