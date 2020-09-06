1/1
William RUSSELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSSELL, William Harley beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather departed this world on August 30, 2020. Born in Fair Valley, OK, Bill grew up as one of 10 children in a very meager homestead farm. He survived the Great Depression and served his country in the South Pacific during World War II. During the war, he met and married the love of his life, Alice, who predeceased him in 2015. He moved to Ruskin in 1969 and worked as a real estate broker and land developer. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Dean Glasgow; daughter, Mary Jane (Tom) Dobson; son, Bill (Connie) Russell, Jr.; two grandsons, Chris (Jill) Dobson and Russell (Kelly) Dobson; granddaughter, Christina Russell; and his great-grandchildren, William Dobson and Robert Dobson. Bill had a zest for education, was an avid Rays baseball fan, throwing out the first pitch on his 99th birthday, and enjoyed golf. He loved his family more than life itself. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. The family would like to thank his loyal and caring caretaker, Marva Warren as well as LifePath Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. For service information, go to SouthernFuneralCare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved