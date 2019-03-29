BURROWS, William S.
87, of St. Petersburg, passed away March 24, 2019. Mr. Burrows graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1950, served nine years in the Florida National Guard and was retired from the Greyhound Bus Company after over 27 years. He loved gardening, all animals, and was a great husband and father. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia; daughters, Pat Boudreau of Merritt Island, FL and Pam Burrows of St. Petersburg. Private family services will be held later.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019