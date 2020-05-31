William Saltsgaver
SALTSGAVER, William Burl "Bill" 78, of Silverthorn Country Club in Brooksville pas-sed away Monday, May 25, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Akron, Ohio and has lived in Silverthorn since 1996. He was an officer in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Dept. of Agriculture in 1992. He is survived by his wife, Jane Salem Salts-gaver; daughter, Jill Randall; brother, Bob and his wife, Veronica Saltsgaver; and two grandchildren, Jacob Enuton and Julia Enuton Velane and her husband, Nathan. He will be interred with Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Merritt F.H. 686-6649

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
4095 Mariner Blvd
Spring Hill, FL 34609
(352) 686-6649
