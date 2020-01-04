SANDERS, William "Dale" 80, of Lakeland, passed away suddenly Dec. 26, 2019. He was born and raised in Miami, FL. Dale graduated from Edison High and attended U of M. He served in Army National Guard during the Cuban crisis. Dale was a retired sales rep. for Old Dominion Freight Line in Tampa, FL. He is preceded in death by his mother, Louise and brother, Ken. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Ruth; and two nieces, Christi Graham and Kendra McCullough. Memorial gathering will be at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL, Jan. 6, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to (800) 478-5833 would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 4, 2020