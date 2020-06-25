William SCHARF

SCHARF, William A. 88, of Seminole, FL, formerly of Connecticut, died Friday, June 19, 2020. His beloved wife of 64 years, Jean Bergeron Scharf died in 2018. Mr. Scharf was born November 14, 1931 and grew up in Bridgeport, CT, the second son of August and Elizabeth. He attended Bassick High School and earned his Associate's degree at the University of Bridgeport. He served his country in the United States Navy Reserves from 1950 through 1958. Mr. Scharf worked much of his career as a metallurgical quality control engineer in the aviation and aerospace industry. Mr. Scharf relocated frequently, residing in Bridgeport, Stratford, and Woodstock CT, Hopatcong, NJ, Nagoya Japan and Levittown PA before finally retiring to Seminole, Florida. Known and celebrated for his ability to tell tales and make people laugh, he is remembered fondly by friends and family alike. Mr. Scharf is survived by his son, Gary Scharf and his wife, Dorothy Eden of Media, PA; two daughters, Diane Scharf and Laurie Kassel Kelly both of Sandwich, MA. He was affectionately known as "Grampy" to his three grandchildren, Anna Scharf, Victoria Scharf, and Rachel Kassel Berg; and his two great-grandchildren, Skyler Kassel and Gunner Berg. He was the remaining brother of John Scharf of Nevada, Harry Scharf of Connecticut, and Joseph Scharf of Connecticut and was also predeceased by his son-in-law, Dennis G. Kelly of Illinois. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 486 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg MA. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.