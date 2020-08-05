William Seaver

SEAVER, William H. 97, Hudson, Florida, died August 3, 2020. Retired Senior Judge in Pasco Co., for 40 years, survived by wife Agota; son Patrick; stepchildren, Michelle, Peter, and Richard; several grandchildren; siblings Sally and Jim (Midge). Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson, with funeral services at 7 pm. Military services will follow at a later date at Florida National Cemetery. Dobies FH/Hudson Chapel
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2020.