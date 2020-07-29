SIMMS, William V. January 28, 1930 July 25, 2020. William V. Simms passed away quietly at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Nancy Wilkes Simms of Tampa, FL; his loving son, Scott Simms and wife, Nancy; daughter-in-law, Terry Haynes Simms; grandchildren, Chelsea Simms and Lindsay Simms; brother-in-law-Doyle Dudley; nephews, Allen Nuznoff, Doyle Dudley, Jr., Taylor Dudley, Mako Simms Geide; and niece, Coral Geide. He is preceded in death by his son, William V. Simms, Jr., sisters, Jane Simms Dudley and Maurine Simms Chaney. Bill attended Wilson Jr. High School where he met the love of his life, graduating from H.B. Plant High School in 1948. On April 21, 1951 he married his high school sweetheart Nancy Wilkes, moved to Washington DC while serving in the U.S. Navy, before moving back to Tampa in 1953. Bill was a successful businessman. His successes led him to serve as Port Commissioner of the Tampa Port Authority from 1973 to 1983, serving and as Port Chair for eight of those years. He went on to be Chairman of the Board of Tampa Bay International Terminals (TBIT.) Bill and Nancy decided to purchase a family vacation home on Little Gasparilla Island where they spent most of their weekends. Bill was a member of Palma Ceia Methodist Church, Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club, Merrymakers Club and was a former member of the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. Bill loved traveling with his wife, friends and family which he did extensively, loved listening to his Jazz music collection, loved hunting, boating and fishing and loved spending lots of time with his family and good friends, sipping on a margarita, martini or simply a cold beer. The family will be having a private celebration of life.



