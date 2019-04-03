Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Simpson. View Sign





84, of Spring Hill, entered into rest March 30, 2019. Bill was born June 23, 1934 in Bellshill, Scotland the son of the late William and Jean (McCluckey) Simpson. He was a member of the "GHC" Gulfcoast Homing Pigeon Club, he was a 3rd degree Mason, played professional soccer in both Scotland and the United States. Bill also was a soccer coach and referee. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Penny of Spring Hill; daughter, Catherine Anne Saarts and her husband Karl of Spring Hill; sons, Donald William Simpson and his companion Alexis, Ronald Earl Simpson and his wife Desiree Dumas all of California; brother, Jack Simpson and his wife, Nancy of California; grandchildren Cynthia and Erik Saarts of Spring Hill. Family and friends will gather at the Turner Funeral Home Spring Hill Chapel at 14360 Spring Hill Drive Friday, April 5, from 6-8 pm. A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2-3 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens Spring Hill, FL. Words of condolence may be written at



Turner Funeral Home

SIMPSON, William "Bill"84, of Spring Hill, entered into rest March 30, 2019. Bill was born June 23, 1934 in Bellshill, Scotland the son of the late William and Jean (McCluckey) Simpson. He was a member of the "GHC" Gulfcoast Homing Pigeon Club, he was a 3rd degree Mason, played professional soccer in both Scotland and the United States. Bill also was a soccer coach and referee. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Penny of Spring Hill; daughter, Catherine Anne Saarts and her husband Karl of Spring Hill; sons, Donald William Simpson and his companion Alexis, Ronald Earl Simpson and his wife Desiree Dumas all of California; brother, Jack Simpson and his wife, Nancy of California; grandchildren Cynthia and Erik Saarts of Spring Hill. Family and friends will gather at the Turner Funeral Home Spring Hill Chapel at 14360 Spring Hill Drive Friday, April 5, from 6-8 pm. A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2-3 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens Spring Hill, FL. Words of condolence may be written at www.turnerfuneralandcremation.com Turner Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Turner Funeral Home Spring Hill Chapel | Florida Hills Memorial Gardens

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close