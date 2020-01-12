SMITH, William 92, was reunited with the love of his life on January 5, 2020. William was born to Charles and Lillian Smith in Newark, NJ, where he spent his childhood and met Audrey, his bride, to whom he was married for 60 years before she passed away in 2010. He served in the Navy before moving to Gainesville, FL to earn his PhD in Mechanical Engineering. His career then took him to Tampa in 1966 to work as an engineer professor at USF, which lasted until he retired in 1991. He is survived by many loving family members. A funeral gathering will be held at the Blount and Curry Funeral Home on January 18, 2020 from 1-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Park Foundation in both Bill and Audrey's name.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020