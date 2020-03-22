Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH, William A. Jr. age 85, Bayonet Point, FL, born on January 26, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. He was a Korean War veteran of the US Navy. He was also a New York City fireman, ladder 107. He loved his job, and the friends and the brothers that were made. He retired in 1977, then worked for Pasco Parks and Recreation. He loved people and they loved him in return. He was a wonderful husband and father to six in our blended family. He leaves a wife of 45 years, Mae; six children, Debbie, Peggy, Bridget, Mae-Ellen, Robert, and Scott; 22 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please do an extra act of kindness for someone soon in his memory. There will be a memorial Mass.

