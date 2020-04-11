SPARKS, Ralph William Jr. "Sparky" 94, of Palm Harbor, FL. He went home to be with the Lord April 3, 2020. He was born Nov. 3, 1925 in Chicago, IL to Helen and Ralph Sparks Sr. He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Sparks Sr.; mother, Helen Brink Sparks; sister, Carol Fitts; and brother, Richard Sparks. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mildred Sparks; three sons, Bill, Bob, and Bruce; brothers, Don, Norman, John; sister, Judy Rimer; granddaughter, Sarah Williams, two great-grand-daughters, Cayden and McKenna Williams. He was a member of Palm Harbor United Methodist Church. He was a Charter member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Tampa, FL. He was a World War II Veteran with the Navy Seabees in Okinawa, Japan. He worked for years collecting toys and money for Toys for Tots. He also collected food and money for Feast Food Pantry to feed the needy for many years at Blue Jay Estates in Palm Harbor. He loved sharing his unique and funny socks with church members and friends. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and had visited all 50 states and traveled in Europe and Canada and renewed their wedding vows in the Holy Land. He will be missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers make donations to Feast Food Pantry.

