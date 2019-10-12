STEVENSON, William John 78, of Tampa, passed away, October 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three children, William Alexander Stevenson (Mindi), Isabel Ayllon (Juan), Naomi Stevenson; grandchildren, Ryan Shaw, Connor Shaw, Colleen Vravick, Andrew Stevenson and Heather Stevenson; and great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Orr (Allen). Funeral services will be at Central Bible Chapel, 12024 Gunn Hwy, Odessa, FL at 3 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 with visitation for family and friends from 2 pm until service time. Interment will be 10 am, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Tampa, FL. Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019