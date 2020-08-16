William STORY

STORY, William Scott 61, of Tampa, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, FL, and graduated from H.B. Plant High School. He worked for Quality Office Machines for many years alongside his father, Harold Story, in their family business. He was a member of New Beginnings Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Story; mother, Jean Story; brother, Martin Story; and sister, Linda Barnes. Scott will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Barbara Presley (Rick); nieces, Heather Soechtig, Naomi Tillis, Candice Baker and Destiny Presley; nephews, Anthony Moore, Ryan Barnes, Joshua Presley and Travis Presley and Christian Sabella; along with many great-nieces and nephews, Savanna, Jackson, Charlie, Emma, Thea and Mia. A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 20 from 5-7 pm at Blount & Curry, 605 S. MacDill Ave. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22 at McIntosh Christian Church, 5845 Avenue E., McIntosh, Florida 32664, followed by burial at Centerpoint Cemetery in McIntosh, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to New Beginning Christian Church, Tampa FL. Arrangements handled by Blount & Curry (813) 876-2421.



