|
|
STRANG, William "Bill" 84, of Clearwater, passed away on January 9, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Margie. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Bill (Judy) and John (Jennifer); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchil- dren; and brothers, Edward (Marlene) and Richard (Karen). Bill was a devoted longtime member of Countryside Baptist Church in Clearwater where a visitation will take place this Saturday at 10 am followed by services at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Countryside Baptist Church in Bill's name. Curlew Hills, Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020