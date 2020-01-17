Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Countryside Baptist Church
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Countryside Baptist Church
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William STRANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William STRANG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William STRANG Obituary
STRANG, William "Bill" 84, of Clearwater, passed away on January 9, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Margie. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Bill (Judy) and John (Jennifer); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchil- dren; and brothers, Edward (Marlene) and Richard (Karen). Bill was a devoted longtime member of Countryside Baptist Church in Clearwater where a visitation will take place this Saturday at 10 am followed by services at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Countryside Baptist Church in Bill's name. Curlew Hills, Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now