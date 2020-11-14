1/1
William STRICKER
STRICKER, William "Bill" Hugh 84, of New Port Richey, Florida, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away in his home on October 28, 2020 after a life-long battle with Post-Polio Syndrome. Bill was born on 1 April 1936 to Ruth Buell and Arnold Stricker in Traverse City, Michigan. After graduating from Traverse City High School, he went on to study Medical Technology at the University of Michigan. After graduation, he worked in the medical field with his last position working for Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) as the Director of the Laboratory at Community/Trinity Hospital in New Port Richey, Florida for the past 38 years retiring at the age of 78. Bill was a long standing member of the New Port Richey Seventh Day Adventist Church where he shared his amazing talent as a pianist for many years having been taught piano by his grandmother, Winnie Otte as a child. Bill enjoyed his family, his faith, working in his beautiful yard, swimming, basking in the sun, reading, watching football (M Go Blue) and working out. Bill was preceded by his parents and brother, Terry Bergstrom and survived by many loved ones, his wife, Barbara; and children, Kelly (Ron) Caton, Kathy (Dan) Wesselman, Christina (Doug) Lampe, Joie (Ken) Hope and stepson Douglas (Wendy) Higgins. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He is incredibly missed and loved by many who knew him and will forever be in our hearts and minds. Donations made to the American Cancer Society on his name would be much appreciated.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Faupel Funeral Home - Port Richey
7524 Ridge Road
Port Richey, FL 34668
(727) 849-9964
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff at Faupel Funeral Home
