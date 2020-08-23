1/1
William Studdiford
STUDDIFORD, William "Bill" 93, died August 15, 2020. He was born in Lake City, FL, grew up in Massachusetts, received a BA from Pacific University in Oregon and spent many years in New York City working for IBM. After traveling around the US and Europe with Ian Frost performing their shows which Bill wrote about the romantic poets, they retired to St. Petersburg where they lived in historic Driftwood. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit: www.andersonmcqueen.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
