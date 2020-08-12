William Taylor

TAYLOR M.D., William Gramer "Doc" 92, of Tampa Florida passed peacefully to God August 6, 2020. He was born March 14, 1928 in Charleston, West Virginia the son of Walden "Pete" Hamer Taylor and Ethel Marie Label Taylor Bernard. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Joan Taylor Munger and his brother Andrew Walden Taylor. He is survived by his children's mother Gloria LaRocca Taylor Wear, his sister Jane Taylor Boza and nieces Maria Ellen Boza and Amanda Jane Boza, brother John Earle Taylor, niece Melissa Ellen Taylor and husband Don, his son Steven Paul Taylor Esq., his daughters Suzanne Marie Taylor Ringwood and husband John, Sabrina Taylor Shipley Bernard, his grandchildren Samuel Taylor Shipley and wife Krystalynn Lopez Shipley, John Francis Ringwood, Andrew Taylor Ringwood, Katherine Suzanne Ringwood, Rachel Elise Taylor Conway and husband Ben, greatgrandchildren Samuel Taylor Shipley II, Noah William Shipley and Luke Douglas Shipley, as well as nieces Mary Munger Taylor, Katy Munger Feller, Bridget Munger Jeffers and nephew David Munger. He is also survived by Carrie Lou Dorman as well as other great-nieces and greatnephews. He served in the United States Navy at the age of 18 for four years as an Air Traffic Controller in the Philippine Islands. He went on to graduate from Tulane University New Orleans premedical studies in 1953 and University of Tennessee College of Medicine Memphis in 1956. His pursuit of specialty in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery led him through Internship at St. Mary's Hospital West Palm Beach Florida, Surgery Residency at Kaiser Foundation Hospital Oakland California and Plastic Surgery Preceptorship at the Cronin-Brauer Institute Houston Texas. He achieved Licensure through the American Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in 1965, and became licensed to practice his specialty in Texas, Florida and California. He was appointed Clinical Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa from 1973 through 1980 and served as Consultant in Plastic Surgery for the Veteran's Administration Hospital Tampa from 1974 through 1980. He actively participated as a Fellow and Member of many medical specialty Colleges, Academies, Societies and Associations, and held hospital staff appointments at many hospitals in Texas, Florida and California throughout his 46-year practice. He maintained successful private practice clinics in Florida and California throughout the duration of his surgical career. He was noted for his innovative creation of new surgical techniques in cleft palate repair, burn treatments and repair, and various diverse reconstructive techniques in both general and cosmetic plastic surgery. He was a passionate and truly accomplished artist in his field. However, his compassion and genuine caring for his patients extended far beyond his hospital and private practices. He pursued joining various groups such as the Pan American Surgical Association, the Christian Emergency Relief Team and the Rescue Task Force. Over three decades he made medical mission expeditions to war-torn countries and to those with no access to a surgeon's hands to assist in restoring children to a more normal life. In the 1970's he began his medical missionary life by traveling to Central America including Nicaragua under the dictatorship of President Anastasio Somoza, as well as Panama, bringing his healing skills to children who desperately needed surgical care for cleft palates and other deformities. In the 1980's at the height of the Soviet military oppression of the tribes of Afghanistan, he served as the volunteer surgeon on a dangerous mission wherein all members of the team had a bounty on their heads. They set up a surgical tent with no electricity, no running water and only the instruments he was able to smuggle in with no more than a backpack. Embedded with the tribes and disguised as a native Afghan, he surgically repaired cleft palates and the damaged hands of unfortunate children injured by explosive toys which were distributed by the Soviet army across the desert and mountain passes. In the 1990's he voyaged to Inner Mongolia under communist China control where numerous cleft palate patients were awaiting his skillful hands for reconstruction and repair. No matter where he went to any corner of the world he brought passion, energy and talent to children with deformities and injuries, and he left them with new smiles and new hope. Fearless in his self-taught endeavors, his personal interests included sailing, building small sailing vessels, brick construction of barbecue and smoke pits to accommodate his cooking adventures, extensive horticultural experimentation with citrus, his prized and varied flower gardens, photography, outdoor sports such as snow-skiing and scuba diving, and creative businesses. He truly enjoyed exchanging his surgical talents for the trades of those who required but could not afford the skills and costs of needed plastic surgery. "Doc" Taylor was a most unforgettable, true renaissance man and he will be greatly missed and forever remembered with love and admiration. A Funeral Service will be held for Dr. Taylor Sunday August 16, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to one of his three favorite charitable organizations: Smile Train, Hillsdale College, or Lions Club of San Diego.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store