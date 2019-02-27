MASHBURN, William
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Thomas MASHBURN.
Thomas 88, pass- ed away on Feb. 18, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Eva, and his daughter, Teresa Staggs. He is survived by his wife, Janet (nee Bruce) of 65 years; his daughters, Ellen Honeybuss of Roanoke, VA and Sue Medaglia of Avondale, AZ; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held on March 4, at the National Memorial Cemetery, Phoenix.
https://obituaries.bestfuneralservices
.com/william-thomas-mashburn/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019