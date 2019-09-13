Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
THOMPSON, William G. "Bill" of Saint Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86. Bill was born on March 15, 1933 in Saint Petersburg, the beloved son of the late George and Vera Thompson. He worked 35+ years with General Electric, Department of Energy where he retired as a Group Leader - Product Tester Support. In addition to his career with GE, Bill served over 18 years as a Sergeant with the Saint Petersburg Police Reserve Unit. He was also a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64+ years, Sally A. Thompson and their four children, Debra Bullington (Gene), Tracy Byrnes (Tom), Judith Williams (Greg), and Robert Thompson (Tracie). He is the loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and great-grandfather of 11 great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his siblings, Larry Thompson, Ella Belle Reams, and George Thompson. Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm, followed by a Memorial Service at 2 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th Street North, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709. He will be laid to rest with military honors in Memorial Park Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the , Tampa Office, 3709 W. Jetton Avenue Tampa, FL 33629 () or Suncoast Hospice 6770 102nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 (www.suncoasthospice.org). Online condolences and memories may be shared on Bill's tribute page by visiting www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019
