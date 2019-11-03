TODD DDS, William Lavelle 85, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully October 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne. Bill is survived by his children, Kathy (John) Faircloth and Cindy (Chip) Darnell and his grandchildren, Kelly, J.T., Billy, and Jackie. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Davis Island Yacht Club, Wednesday, November 6. A short service will start downstairs in the outside pavilion at 5 pm, followed by a celebration of life. Dress is Key West casual. Park in the grass located in Guest parking area. In lieu of flowers, information and full obituary please visit: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019