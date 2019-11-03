William TODD

Guest Book
  • "Bill was one of the nicest men I have ever known and the..."
    - Ruth Duncan
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Obituary
Send Flowers

TODD DDS, William Lavelle 85, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully October 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne. Bill is survived by his children, Kathy (John) Faircloth and Cindy (Chip) Darnell and his grandchildren, Kelly, J.T., Billy, and Jackie. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Davis Island Yacht Club, Wednesday, November 6. A short service will start downstairs in the outside pavilion at 5 pm, followed by a celebration of life. Dress is Key West casual. Park in the grass located in Guest parking area. In lieu of flowers, information and full obituary please visit: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details