UNTERBERG, William J. Jr. 92, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Lombard, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in Lombard, and was a Metallurgical Engineer for Arrow Gear in Downers Grove, IL before retiring to Spring Hill. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army as a Medic in Germany. He was an active member of the Bocce Ball Club, and the Illinois Club in Spring Hill. Mr. Unterberg is predeceased by his daughter, Barbara Blades. He is survived by his children: son, John Unterberg (Jann) of Oregon, daughter, Marsha Maronic of Weeki Wachee, FL, and son, Scott Unterberg of Illinois; nine grandchildren; and his many great-grandchildren. William is also survived by his girlfriend, Hazel Vaughn of Saint Petersburg. Services with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, March 26, at 11 am at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL. Donations in William's memory may be made to HPH Hospice, 12260 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34613.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020