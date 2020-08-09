1/1
William VERNON
VERNON, William D. "Billy" born in Tampa, May 25, 1927, to Frank and Lila Vernon, passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020. Bill never knew a stranger. After growing up on a dairy farm outside Tampa, he met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Betty Jo Tanner. They married and had two sons, James and Christopher. They made their home in Plant City and were married for 72 years. Billy was an amazing man, leading his family by example. He actively showed his family how to live a full and meaningful life. He was a proud American, serving in the Merchant Marines during WW2. He also served on the Tampa Airport Authority, was past President and active committee member of the Strawberry Festival, was a City Commissioner, a member and past President of the Lions Club and a founding member of the Vernon Golf Group! He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Plant City and a friend to all that knew him. Billy is survived by his wife, Betty Jo; their son, Chris (Tami); and two daughters, Grace and Katherine of Naples; daughter-in-law, Bett and her two daughters, Brittany (Ryan Dodge) of Ottawa, and three children, William, Charlotte, and Benjamin, and Laura (David) Middleton of Orlando and their daughter, Kayleigh. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, James; and four siblings. Bill's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met. You may share your stories of remembrance or message of condolences to the family on Billy's webpage at HopewellFuneral.com. Due to the pandemic, a private family burial was held at Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a donation to Bruton Memorial Library, 302 W. McLendon St., Plant City, FL 33563 or the United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FL 32725.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
