VON SICK, Dr. William J. III passed from this life December 20, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center after a long battle with leukemia. Dr. VonSick graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 1976. After practicing in Louisville, he relocated to New Port Richey to join fellow classmates at Shelton, Thompson & VonSick on Grand Blvd in New Port Richey until retirement. Dr. VonSick was active in the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association, and the West Pasco Dental Society, serving as a past president. Dr. VonSick loved his work and his patients. Preceded in death by his father, Dr. William VonSick Jr., he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pat; his daughters, Kimberly West (Charles), Kristin Wilburn (John), Christine Johnson (Craig); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his mother, Catherine VonSick; sisters, Donna Graham (Mark), Cathy Moore, Elizabeth McCoy (Jeff), Angela Haycraft (Terry), Denise Mitchell (Jay);and brother, Hal VonSick. Dr. VonSick enjoyed playing music, learning the pottery wheel, and rescuing stray cats. Memorial services will be Saturday, January 11, 10 am, at Eagles Landing Church, 6538 Ridge Road, Port Richey, FL 34668. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Pasco Fine Arts Council at

VON SICK, Dr. William J. III passed from this life December 20, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center after a long battle with leukemia. Dr. VonSick graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 1976. After practicing in Louisville, he relocated to New Port Richey to join fellow classmates at Shelton, Thompson & VonSick on Grand Blvd in New Port Richey until retirement. Dr. VonSick was active in the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association, and the West Pasco Dental Society, serving as a past president. Dr. VonSick loved his work and his patients. Preceded in death by his father, Dr. William VonSick Jr., he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pat; his daughters, Kimberly West (Charles), Kristin Wilburn (John), Christine Johnson (Craig); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his mother, Catherine VonSick; sisters, Donna Graham (Mark), Cathy Moore, Elizabeth McCoy (Jeff), Angela Haycraft (Terry), Denise Mitchell (Jay);and brother, Hal VonSick. Dr. VonSick enjoyed playing music, learning the pottery wheel, and rescuing stray cats. Memorial services will be Saturday, January 11, 10 am, at Eagles Landing Church, 6538 Ridge Road, Port Richey, FL 34668. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Pasco Fine Arts Council at pascoarts.org or to Cindys Pets at [email protected] Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019

